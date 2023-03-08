AdventHealth Gordon - FILE STOCK

AdventHealth Gordon is hosting childbirth education and breastfeeding classes on Tuesday, March 14, and Tuesday, March 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. in The Baby Place lounge/classroom.

There are a series of two classes each month, and attendance to both classes is necessary to receive all educational information. The first class is focused on childbirth education, and the second class in the series is the breastfeeding class. Childbirth education and breastfeeding classes can provide a great environment for questions, sharing fears and making a birthing plan.

