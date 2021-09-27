AdventHealth Gordon to host blood drive

AdventHealth Gordon is hosting a blood drive organized by Blood Assurance on Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Bloodmobile will be parked in front of Resource Building 3 on AdventHealth Gordon’s campus.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, every two seconds, someone needs a blood transfusion. In health care settings in our community and across the country, donated blood is a potentially life-saving and essential part of caring for patients. One donation can save up to three lives.
To donate, there are some physical health requirements such as:
- Having a normal iron level (a low iron level may mean it’s unsafe for you to donate)
- Having a temperature, blood pressure and pulse within a healthy range
- Weighing 110 pounds or more
- Being at least 16 years old
To schedule an appointment, visit BloodAssurance.org/Gordon or call 800-962-0628. All donors will receive an adventure mug, and donors who give twice in 2021 are entered to win a side-by-side. Be sure to eat a good meal, drink additional water and avoid energy drinks before your appointment.