Blood Drive AdventHealth

AdventHealth Gordon is hosting a blood drive organized by Blood Assurance on Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Bloodmobile will be parked in front of Resource Building 3 on AdventHealth Gordon’s campus.

