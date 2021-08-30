AdventHealth Gordon is holding daily monoclonal antibody infusion clinics to treat non- hospitalized COVID-19 patients to keep symptoms from worsening.
The medicine is called REGEN-COV, which consists of two monoclonal antibodies.
“With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, our local community is seeing an increase in serious illness, especially among unvaccinated persons,” said Joe Joyave, MD, chief medical officer of AdventHealth Gordon. “We’re offering this treatment in hopes of preventing COVID-19 patients from being hospitalized.”
What are monoclonal antibodies and how do they work?
Monoclonal antibodies are proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight COVID-19 and are made in laboratories to help prevent infection.
Since our immune system relies on antibodies to detect and destroy harmful substances like viruses, monoclonal antibodies are doing the same thing but in a more controlled way, flagging and blocking harmful infections from entering our cells -- COVID-19, in this case.
What are the treatments like?
AdventHealth Gordon’s MAB treatments of REGEN-COV are given by intravenous infusion (through your veins). It’s an outpatient procedure for referred patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and are at high risk of developing a more serious case of coronavirus.
Who is eligible for treatments?
MAB infusions should be used for patients 12 and older with an active, mild-to moderate COVID-19 case, who are at risk of progressing to a severe case that would lead to hospitalization. This includes anyone with the following conditions:
- Cardiovascular disease
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic lung disease
- Diabetes
- High blood pressure
- Immunosuppressive disease or treatment
- Medical-related technological dependence
- Neurodevelopmental disorders
- Pregnancy
- Obesity
- Older age (65 and older)
- Sickle cell disease
- Other medical conditions or factors
If you think you or a loved one might be a candidate for MAB treatments at AdventHealth Gordon, talk to your primary care provider. If your doctor thinks you’re at risk of progressing, you should be referred immediately and start the infusion as soon as possible. No visitors are allowed with patients in the MAB infusion clinic at this time, but wheelchair assistance can be provided.
For more information on these treatments or anything related to COVID-19, visit CoronavirusResourceHub.com.