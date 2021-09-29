AdventHealth Gordon offers free diabetes education class

AdventHealth Gordon is hosting a diabetes education class on Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Conference Room E.
Designed to provide information and education to those diagnosed with diabetes, participants will learn about diabetes management, exercise, long-term complication prevention, medications, diet, problem-solving, coping and more. Free glucose meters, diabetic-friendly foods and other free samples will be available.
Classes will be limited to 6 participants and a guest. Masks are required to be worn while on campus of AdventHealth Gordon.
For more information or to RSVP, please call 706-602-7800 ext. 2310.