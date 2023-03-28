AdventHealth Gordon names new EMS Director

Mark Bramblett has been named as the incoming director of AdventHealth Gordon EMS following this month's retirement of director Mike Etheridge.

Bramblett, a lifelong resident of Gordon County, began his AdventHealth EMS career in 1995 and obtained his paramedic certification in 1998. Over the years he rose in rank to lieutenant and then to captain with duties that included education for the department and community. Bramblett was named EMT of the Year for AdventHealth Gordon EMS and EMS Region 1, Paramedic of the Year twice for AdventHealth Gordon EMS, Paramedic of the Year for EMS Region 1 and received multiple Leader of the Year for AdventHealth Gordon EMS awards.

