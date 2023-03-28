AdventHealth Gordon names new EMS Director

AdventHealth Gordon EMS has named AdventHealth Gordon EMS ambulance shift captain Mark Bramblett as the incoming director of AdventHealth Gordon EMS, following this month’s retirement of director Mike Etheridge.
Bramblett, a lifelong resident of Gordon County, began his AdventHealth EMS career in 1995 and obtained his paramedic certification in 1998. Over the years he rose in rank to lieutenant and then to captain with duties that included education for the department and community. Bramblett was named EMT of the Year for AdventHealth Gordon EMS and EMS Region 1, Paramedic of the Year twice for AdventHealth Gordon EMS, Paramedic of the Year for EMS Region 1 and received multiple Leader of the Year for AdventHealth Gordon EMS awards.
Bramblett has spearheaded the Make a Kid Smile toy drive campaign for several years and has a heart for caring for this community. Bramblett is thankful for the solid foundation his predecessors have built and looks forward to continuing AdventHealth Gordon EMS’s commitment to meeting the needs of the community. He has three children: Dawson, Abby and Ty.
"Mark is very passionate about EMS and working for his community. He has spent most of his career here serving this community because he cares deeply,” said Mike Etheridge, director of EMS at AdventHealth Gordon and Murray.