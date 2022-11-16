AdventHealth Gordon - FILE STOCK

AdventHealth Gordon, 1035 Red Bud Road.

 AdventHealth Gordon

AdventHealth Gordon EMS is hosting its 26th annual Make a Kid Smile toy drive to benefit underprivileged children in Gordon County.

Focusing on achieving the 100-100-100 goal, AdventHealth Gordon EMS hopes to receive donations from at least 100 organizations or individuals of at least $100 each, which will benefit hundreds of children in Gordon County. New toys and monetary donations of any amount are also accepted and appreciated. Donations are accepted now, through Sunday, Dec. 11.

