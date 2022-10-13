AdventHealth Gordon designated as an advanced primary treatment stroke center by the Georgia Department of Public Health

AdventHealth Gordon has been designated as an Advanced Primary Treatment Stroke Center by the Georgia Department of Public Health Office of EMS and Trauma.
AdventHealth Gordon is now listed on the Specialty Care Center list as a Primary Treatment Stroke Center on the Department of Public Health’s website and was commended for its excellence in stroke care.
“We believe that improving stroke care throughout Georgia can best be achieved by adopting a ‘systems approach’ to care,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, MD, MPH Commissioner and State Health Officer. “AdventHeatlh Gordon has become an integral part of a comprehensive and growing stroke care system throughout the state. The Department applauds AdventHealth Gordon for this achievement and appreciates the contributions that you make to the health and well‐being of Georgians, as well as to those visiting our state.”
This designation recognizes AdventHealth Gordon’s performance in providing specialized, high-quality care to achieve the best possible outcomes for stroke patients.
“We are honored be recognized by the Georgia Department of Public Health Office of EMS and Trauma as a Primary Treatment Stroke Center,” said Chris Self, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon. “Every second matters when it comes to stroke patients, and our team works incredibly hard to deliver fast and responsive care for each one of our patients.”