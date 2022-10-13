AdventHealth Gordon designated as an advanced primary treatment stroke center by the Georgia Department of Public Health

AdventHealth Gordon has been designated an Advanced Primary Treatment Stroke Center.

 AdventHealth Gordon

AdventHealth Gordon has been designated as an Advanced Primary Treatment Stroke Center by the Georgia Department of Public Health Office of EMS and Trauma.

AdventHealth Gordon is now listed on the Specialty Care Center list as a Primary Treatment Stroke Center on the Department of Public Health’s website and was commended for its excellence in stroke care.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In