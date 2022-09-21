AdventHealth Gordon challenges community to light porches pink

The free pink light bulb boxes are available in the Advent Health Gordon East Entrance lobby.

 Contributed

Throughout the month of October, AdventHealth Gordon is challenging our community to light porches pink to spread awareness of breast cancer.

We are shining a light on breast cancer, which affects one in eight women and is easily treatable when caught early. Community members are invited to participate in this experience by installing a pink light bulb in their front porch light socket, creating a pink evening glow.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In