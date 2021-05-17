AdventHealth Gordon celebrates National EMS Week

AdventHealth Gordon is celebrating National EMS Week from May 16 to May 22 to show appreciation for the AdventHealth Gordon EMS team and the important work they do to keep our communities safe and healthy.
National EMS Week brings communities across the country together to honor those who provide lifesaving services and always answer the call. When we need them most, they go above and beyond the call of duty. For every fast response, for every lifesaving act, for every comforting word, we thank our EMS team.
“Our EMS team willingly serves on the front lines, even throughout the past year with the challenges brought on by the pandemic,” said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon. “They have shown so much compassion and dedication, and we are grateful for their service to our community.”