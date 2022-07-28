AdventHealth Gordon has partnered with Rockbridge Community Church to present the Global Leadership Summit Thursday, August 4 and Friday, Aug. 5.
The Global Leadership Summit brings attendees on a two-day experience filled with learning, new ideas, fresh perspectives, and inspiring stories from experts in numerous fields.
Leadership faculty for the 2022 summit include:
Bob Iger, former CEO and Executive Chairman of the Walt Disney Company
Stephanie Chung, Chief Growth Officer of Wheels Up
Andy Stanley, founder and pastor at North Point Ministries
Sahar Hashemi, award-winning entrepreneur
Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., President and CEO of SHRM
Lynsi Snyder, Owner and President of In-N-Out Burger
Deb Liu, President and CEO of Ancestry
Judah Smith, lead pastor at Churchome
Vanessa Van Edwards, founder and Lead Behavioral Investigator for Science of People
Jon Acuff, leadership expert and New York Times best-selling author
Dr. Heidi Grant, science of leadership expert
Craig Groeschel, founder and senior pastor of Life.Church
Global Leadership boasts that the experience will strengthen the leadership skills of those in attending organizations, which increases engagement, productivity, and growth.
"The Global Leadership Summit is quite arguably the most effective, purpose-filled leadership development experience in the world. I can say, without reservation, the high quality, inspiring content delivered via the Summit has made many people wihin our organization better leaders... including me," said John Venhuizen, President and CEO at Ace Hardware Corp.