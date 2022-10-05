AdventHealth distributes 20,000 pink light bulbs in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

A house with pink porch lights and a #PinkPorchGA sign.

 AdventHealth Gordon

Throughout the month of October, AdventHealth Gordon is challenging our community to light porches pink to shine a light on breast cancer, which affects one in eight women and is easily treatable when caught early with a screening mammogram.

Because of this, the cancer care experts at AdventHealth Gordon have partnered with the Calhoun Times to turn Wednesday’s newspaper pink in support of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In