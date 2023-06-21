AdventHealth announces cardiology office locations in Northwest Georgia

Spencer Maddox, MD, and Andrew McCue, MD will serve patients at the new AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology, 109 Hospital Drive.

 Contributed

AdventHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce the opening of two new locations in Rome and one location in Calhoun, opening in July.

Residents of Northwest Georgia can easily access expert heart care provided by AdventHealth Medical Group’s elite cardiology specialists that they know and love.

