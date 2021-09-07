Acoustic Cafe at Harris Arts Center Sept. 16

Acoustic Cafe is back in-person at the Harris Arts Center for our final performance of the year.
Inspired by The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Acoustic Cafe offers patrons the opportunity to hear local talent in a relaxed setting.
Join performers David Bell, Faye Pierce Bentley and Jule Medders as they bring live music to the Harris Arts Center theater on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m.
There is a $5 cover charge for those attending in person – tickets will not be sold in advance. Audience members are encouraged to tip the entertainment and a cash bar with beer, wine and snacks will be available.
Calhoun native David Bell is a singer and songwriter who has been playing since the age of thirteen. Bell’s influences include Randy Newman, Lennon and McCarney, Dylan, Springsteen, Hank Williams, elvis Costello, Paul Simon and Neil Young.
For twenty-two years, Bell played with a band called the Dirt Dobbers. The band spent time in Nashville in the early 90s, but only long enough to record two albums. More recently, Bell teamed up with Tim Bowen to form Thunderbolt Patterson.
Faye Pierce Bentley and her husband Ron are Red Bud natives and have been writing and playing music together since their teenage years. Faye and Ron have played shows with several world famous acts including Brad Paisley and Merle Haggard. The music they write speaks for itself but Faye’s voice, intertwined with Ron’s unique style of playing guitar, seems to lift the lyrics to new heights.
Jule Medders is an awarded American songwriter from Resaca, Georgia. Jule has written songs for worldwide recording artists such as Billy Dean, Bryan White and Diamond Rio. With roots deeply embedded on the battlefields of Resaca, it’s no wonder that Jule can dig so deep into the lyrical well that is his mind.
For those unable to attend in person, this program will be presented Live on the Harris Arts Center's Facebook/Instagram pages. There will be no cover charge for the virtual event, but viewers will have the option to leave a donation to the performers through our PayPal virtual tip jar.
In consideration of the current coronavirus outbreak in our community, all individuals are asked to please wear a mask while visiting the Harris Arts Center, regardless of a guest’s vaccination status.
For more information, call the Harris Arts Center at 706-629-2599. Reservations are not required.