Calhoun’s favorite Thursday night event is back on June 30 at 7 p.m.
Acoustic Café has become a popular event at the Harris Arts Center. Designed to offer patrons an opportunity to hear local and regional talent in a relaxed setting, Acoustic Café has become the perfect Thursday night event for live music.
Cover charge is $5 at the door and a cash bar with beer, wine and snacks will be available. Audience members are encouraged to tip the entertainment. June’s performers include Derek Andrew, Jacob Parker, CJ Prather and Brandon McDaniel.
Derek Andrew is a country singer/songwriter who grew up just outside of Nashville, Tennessee. He inherited a love of music from his father and began singing as a child.
At the age of twelve, Derek picked up his first instrument, an acoustic guitar, and almost immediately began writing his own songs. While Derek’s roots are deep in traditional country music, he grew up with alternative rock dominating the waves.
Now with his rock-influenced country style, Derek Andrew hits close to home with his solid relatable lyrics and his up-tempo alternative edge. His years working as a paramedic have given him a “no quit” work ethic and a unique perspective on life from which he draws songwriting inspiration.
Derek has opened for popular artists like Collin Raye, Luke Combs and Phil Vassar. Keep an eye on him — Derek is now starting to catch the eye of major record labels, booking agents and artist management companies!
Jacob Parker, to many known as JP, was practically born an old soul. From a young age he displayed a talent for music, first experimenting with a keyboard before picking up guitar and drums.
His first “recording” was his own rendition of “Let it Be”, where he simply recorded a keyboard riff on the internal recording device. He then began to learn guitar lead licks to play on top of that keyboard riff.
Moving on from there he got into the stylings of the Allman Brothers, and that changed his playing direction entirely. He still loves to cover those old songs, but has taken those influences into his own writing.
From clubs to coffee shops to church, at age twenty-five JP has been playing consistently for over a decade. Many have said that he plays with a soul older than his time.
CJ Prather is a lifelong resident of Pickens County, Georgia. CJ has been singing since she was a little girl in church, and her love of music has encouraged her to pursue music professionally.
She has been influenced by many different genres including country, bluegrass, gospel, and classic rock, but her passion lies in contemporary Christian and gospel music. CJ believes God has blessed her with a talent that she desires to share with others.
Brandon McDaniel grew up around music and as an adult, still can’t get enough of it!
“Music is a universal language,” he said. “The dialect that I speak is deeply rooted in blues, soul, and gospel with a little southern twang.”
Brandon released an album of original songs in 2020 titled “The Underground”. This album tells the narrative of his life.
“The words to my songs are written by those around me, but filtered through my mind,” says Brandon.
For more information, call the Harris Arts Center at 706-629-2599. Reservations are not required.