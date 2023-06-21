Acoustic Café returns to Harris Arts Center June 29

Lo Down (pictured) and other performers will play at the Harris Arts Center for their Acoustic Café on Thursday, June 29 at 7 p.m.

 Contributed

June’s date for Acoustic Café at the Harris Arts Center has been set! Join us on June 29, at 7 p.m. for live music.

Acoustic Café has become the perfect Thursday night event for live music in Calhoun. June’s performers include Hunter Blalock, Adam Klein and Lo Down.

0
0
0
0
0

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In