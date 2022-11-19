AARP logo

AARP Foundation has kicked off volunteer recruitment for its Tax-Aide program, the nation's largest volunteer-based tax preparation service.

Volunteers may sign up to assist taxpayers either in person or virtually, with a number of roles available in Gordon, Bartow and Floyd counties. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In