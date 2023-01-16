A longtime local newspaper veteran and former elected official passed away over the weekend.
According to his family, James Edward "Ed" Lewis, 90, died peacefully at his home Sunday surrounded by family.
Lewis was born June 4, 1932, in Gordon County, the son of the now late John A. Lewis Sr. and Gladys Owens Lewis. He graduated from Calhoun High School, was an Air Force veteran, served as a Calhoun City Council member for a dozen years, an active member at Calhoun First United Methodist Church, and at 65 years Lewis was the most tenured Calhoun Elks Lodge member.
Lewis retired as Calhoun Times General Manger in the late 90s after a newspaper career spanning more than four decades beginning in the 1950s.
"Ed was a true newspaper man," Calhoun Times Regional Sales Manager Billy Steele said. "He wanted things done right."
Steele recalls one time when something wasn't done right, and how Lewis responded.
"One day the [printing press] plates were duplicated and the same two pages ran twice while two other pages were not in the paper," Steele said. "The paper was already out in racks. When I called Ed, who was at lunch, thinking we would just give credit to the advertisers who were left out, he came tearing back to the office, made the delivery guys go pick up every paper in the racks and at stores, made us take every insert out, reprint the paper and re-stuff the inserts into them. He did not have to do that but that was the standard that Ed had for the paper."
Former longtime Calhoun Times Editor Mitch Talley, who eventually worked for Lewis, said their professional relationship began while he was at the CHS school newspaper in ninth grade.
"I was a staff member of the high school newspaper, the Cherokee Phoenix, and worked closely with Ed for the next four years since he was in charge of printing our paper there," Talley said.
Talley said he worked for Lewis for about 20 years at the Times after high school, and watched the old dog learn new tricks -- especially dealing with typesetting, and layout technology -- and did it without complaint.
"Unlike some folks in the industry [Ed] was able to change with the times and worked for many more years, seeing even more changes along the way as we changed over to computers," Talley said.
It wasn't even Lewis' long newspaper career that made the deepest impression on Talley, however.
"What I admired most about Ed was his service to the city as a councilman for many, many years," Talley said. "I never really asked him about why he was willing to devote so many hours to that, but I think it could have been the earlier influence of his co-workers like J. Roy McGinty and Frank Dickinson who had also served in city government."
Current Calhoun Fire Department Chief Lenny Nesbitt, and his mother Ruth who worked with Lewis for over 25 years at the Times before her retirement, said they both have fond memories of Ed.
"I remember he was there when I delivered papers as a boy," Nesbitt said. "They had a really some really good people working there, and Ed was one of them."
During his own early days in the newspaper business, Steele remembered Ed as a community focused, dedicated leader.
"He believed in deadlines and what the paper should be for the community," Steele said. "He wanted the Calhoun Times to be a big part of the community and to be something that the community could count on and be proud of."
It was that commitment to the readers that once drove Lewis to a treacherous walk through a blizzard, a trek that had already become legend when Diane Durham began working at the paper later that month.
"I came to work at the Calhoun Times at the end of March in 1993," Durham said. "As you may remember, that was just a few days after the blizzard. I remember everyone talking about how Ed walked into work, going up an down hills from where he lived. Everything was shut down, the roads were impassable, so he walked in. Then he started calling people wondering where they were. The paper had to get out. He was very dedicated. I don't think anybody else got in for a few days."
In the newspaper business, deadlines ARE the business, and Durham recalls Lewis' dedication to that cause around the office.
"Working for Ed was like working for Lou Grant on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," Durham said. "He too would yell, 'Doesn't anyone know what a deadline is?' He was very much like the Ed Asner character or Lou Grant."
Like others who worked with him, Durham recalls Lewis' demanding, but fair and helpful nature.
"I loved working for him, but I learned very quickly not to say 'well Ed I assumed,'" Durham said. "Nope ... said it twice and never again after that. IF I messed up, I just told him I made a mistake or I forgot, and all was well. He was quick to praise me for doing a good job and would offer help when I needed it."
Lewis leaves behind his wife Jean Bone Lewis, to whom he was married for 56 years, two adult children Susan and Jim Jr., and four grandchildren.
Funeral services for Lewis are set for Saturday, Jan. 21, at noon, at Calhoun First United Methodist Church with Rev. Ed Archer officiating. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions be made to the Calhoun First UMC (P.O. Box 517, Calhoun, GA 30703) or to a charity of choice.
"I’m sure Ed is up there helping print the latest edition of the Heavenly Times, making sure they all meet the deadlines," Talley said. "I just hope Jesus doesn’t ask for too many headline fonts!"