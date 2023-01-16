Ed Lewis at his desk

Ed Lewis works at his desk at the Calhoun Times office on Line Street in the mid-90s.

 File

A longtime local newspaper veteran and former elected official passed away over the weekend. 

According to his family, James Edward "Ed" Lewis, 90, died peacefully at his home Sunday surrounded by family. 

