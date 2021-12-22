Marvin Garner hopes to make the eyes of a few lucky children light up this Christmas.
The Gordon County resident’s handmade rocking horses have been delighting younger generations for 30 years now, and Garner still has a few of the toys that need homes this year.
He began the labor of love when he made his first horse for his niece, who was two at the time. The polished wood figures are designed for good, old-fashioned fun that kids enjoy.
“I finally got a pattern that is not perfect, but it’s good, and all the children like it,” he explains.
Garner usually makes six to eight at a time, and he’s churned out a couple dozen just this year. Although supply shortages have meant a steep rise in the prices of materials, he’s kept going with a little help from the community. Friends have donated plywood, and the Habitat for Humanity Restore has given him some polyurethane.
He found some good lumber for seats and rockers in a scrap pile in the Dews Pond area. Early life and service Garner estimates he’s made between 160 and 180 mounts over the years at this point.
“I lost count after 100,” he says.
Garner says he inherited the ability to work with his hands, and construction projects both big and small are something he’s engaged in all his life.
“I think it runs in the family,” he explains.
Garner is a lifelong resident of the Northwest Georgia area, although he spent some time away during his time in the Army, which began at age 18. His dry wit crackles frequently as he gives a brief version of his history. He began life in a log house off of Fite Bend Road.
“When I was five years old, my family moved way up north,” he says. “We moved almost to Dalton.”
His father was a carpenter, and his great great grandfather was known for his own projects. He constructed a chair for his son that stood the test of time as family members passed it down.
Garner spent his earlier years in construction working for the Army Corps of Engineers, and he and his son built Garner’s house and participated in other builds for Habitat for Humanity. Garner worked for years for the Outboard Marine Corporation in Calhoun until it closed in 2000. He built outboard motors and tested them there.
Community service has been a repeating theme in his life. He served in the Vietnam War, and he’s supported his fellow veterans through organizations like Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, the American Legion and the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
He’s also a longtime participant in Habitat for Humanity and the Gordon County Sheriff’s Auxiliary, which assists various local charitable organizations.