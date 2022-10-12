With spurs jingling and chap fringe flying, stockmen and women will vie for top prizes this weekend at a rodeo in its inaugural year in Calhoun.

This Friday and Saturday, the Calhoun Stockyards on state Route 53 will host competitors working toward qualifying for finals with the International Professional Rodeo Association and the Professional Cowboy Association in roughstock and performance events ranging from bull riding to barrel racing.

