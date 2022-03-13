Over $1,000 in donated prizes were handed out at this year's Crane Eater Chili Cookoff, and 24 cakes were auctioned off. The 12th annual event raised over $1,700 for the church's College and Career Department.
Guests line up around the Crane Eater Community Church gym to try the 16 varieties of chili entered into the annual cook off competition.
Duel winner Sharon Reed (People's Choice and the Judge's Grand Prize) is recognized by judges Michele Taylor, Matt Barton, Chuck Payne and Kacee Smith.
Donny and Mandy Robertson announce winners at this year's Crane Eater Chili Cook Off.
Guests enjoy a hot bowl of chili on a cold March morning in the Crane Eater Community Church gym.
Judges Chuck Payne and Kacee Smith work on filling out their score cards.
Locals were able to keep warm on a cold, snowy day this past weekend, as Crane Eater Community Church held its annual Chili Cook Off.
In it's 12th year, the event was judged by Gordon County School Board member Kacee Smith, Georgia State Senator Chuck Payne, Calhoun City Schools Superintendent Michele Taylor, and Georgia State Representative Matt Barton.
"We are honored by your donation of time and we are truly bless to have you guys as our judges," one of the event's organizers Mark Irwin said.
The event saw 16 chili entries, 24 cakes for auction, and around $1,000 in prizes, and over $1,700 raised for the church's College and Career Department.
"Without all the support and dedication of each and every one that took part in today's event, we could never have made it happen," Irwin said of the volunteers, church members, and local businesses who donated time, money, cakes, prizes, and entered the chili competition.
Duel winner Sharon Reed took home the People's Choice and the Judge's Grand Prize for her chicken tortilla chili.