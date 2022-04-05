The 14th annual Georgia String Band Festival returned to Calhoun’s Harris Arts Center March 25, and 26, after a two-year absence, with a most successful showing of both Friday night opening talent, and many new faces among the Gordon County Fiddlers’ Convention on Saturday.
The Friday performances, “Roots Alive” took the audience through the entire swath of pioneer Country Music recording, from the mid 1920’s to the late 1930’s, vividly illustrating how this great American roots music evolved with the changing world. Kenneth Johnson, of The Georgia Crackers, curated, performed with and emceed the presentation, where Todd Gladson and Frank Bronson, well-known Knoxville musicians, three of the Mick Kinney Clan, Evan, Mo, Mickey and his parTennesseeer Sasha Hsuczyk, Austin and CourTennesseeey Derryberry, from Shelbyville, Tennessee, and Chip Corbitt, another Georgia Cracker, regaled those attending with fine examples of the music that started it all, much of it from this county.
Who better to present these heritage tunes than those who have been playing it most of their lives, and are so soundly aware of its history? This was a remarkable show, which entertained, informed and engaged those present with the essential cultural and creative links we have to these past giants of American roots music.
Saturday brought the triumphant return of The Gordon County Fiddlers’ Convention, first established in 1924.
This year brought a wealth of new contestants and attendees from across the Southeast, and included more female winners and entries than any past convention. The talent was amazing, by all accounts, and more than one was heard to remark that they were glad not to be a judge.
The winners were:
Traditional Singing
1st — Conner Steven Vlietstra, Johnson City, Tennessee
2nd — Kenneth Johnson, Alpharetta
3rd — Sasha Hsuczyk, New Orleans
Buck Dance
1st — Clarke Williams, Sewanee, Tennessee
2nd — Maddy Mullany, Asheville, North Carolina
3rd — Sarah Adams, Dahlonega
Banjo
1st — Conner Steven Vlietstra, Johnson City, Tennessee
2nd — Trevor Holder
3rd — John Grimm, Dahlonega
String Band
1st — The Fiddlin’ Georgia Crazies
2nd — More Pretty Girls Than One
3rd — Old Quarry Road
Fiddle
1st — John Duncan
2nd — Sarah Adams, Dahlonega
3rd — Conner St even Vlietstra, Johnson City, Tennessee
All winners shared in $2,000 prize money, plus commemorative medal-ribbons.
The success of this event was made possible by the hard work and dedication of the Harris Arts Center staff and volunteers, as well as local sponsors, Historic Downtown Calhoun, Gordon County CVB, Georgia Council for the Arts, and our great friends in the community.
Mark your calendars for next year, last weekend in March, for The Georgia String Band Festival, featuring the music that made America best.