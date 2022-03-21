It seems like there is a new singing or talent contest every week on television, but there is one that predated all of them ... by a century!
At the turn of the 18th century, we were an agrarian society, where life depended on successful farming, a hard life, where nothing was guaranteed. Music offered a welcome respite to the grueling tasks of survival, and represented a means of maintaining our humanity, if not sanity.
Our pioneer ancestors brought with them song traditions and the instruments needed to scratch that itch, and out of these social traditions grew music contests which became the social events of the year. I was recently sent a published notice of a music contest that occurred here, according to the Calhoun Times, in 1900, though I am satisfied they date well before that.
Fiddlers’ Conventions were extremely popular, and so important to the development of American music, and why we lead the world in this wonderful arena. They provided entertainment for all classes of people as well as revenue for the towns that held them and newspapers who wrote about the participants antics, which there were plenty of.
Likely the most important function was providing stars necessary for the brand new technologies of radio and recorded music, which changed the world.
References to our first Gordon County Fiddlers’ Convention was in 1924, but the one in 1927 was attended by 5,000 people, according to the Calhoun Times. Sponsored by the American Legion, the proceeds paid for the War Memorial Arch, at Hwy 41 and 225. Local merchants provided the prizes, and their descendants are among us today.
This weekend, March 25th and 26th, we have the Georgia String Band Festival returning for its fourteenth year, after a two year hiatus, due to lockdown. Kicking things off will be the opening performance on Friday night at 7 p.m., with “Roots Alive!," a presentation at the Harris Arts center downtown, consisting of nine of the very best musicians and singers in this field.
These award-winning performers hail fro such bands as The Georgia Crackers, The Stone Mountain Wobblers, The Pea Ridge Ramblers, The Tennessee Stiff Legs, and many more. Their passion for this heritage music, knowledge of its origin and importance, and skill in delivering it will reveal the rich canvas that inspired virtually all American music to come. This is not bluegrass, but pure American music, before radio, recording or modern additions, and has a visceral appeal that must be experienced to appreciate. Admission is $15, and refreshments are available.
Saturday, March 26, brings the triumphant return of The Gordon County Fiddlers’ Convention, established 1924. Traditional competitions in singing, banjo, buck dancing and fiddle reward the winners and placers part of a $2,000 purse, and a commemorative medal-ribbon.
This is the original “American Idol” with all the action and drama such talent competitions generate. Also held at The Harris Arts Center, the doors will open at 11 a.m., with complimentary coffee, admission $10, with arm bands permitting re-entry. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Refreshments will be available.
We honor our important recording pioneers, with this event, who contributed so much to the development of American music, very early on. Bud Landress, Bill Chitwood, Charles Earnest Moody, Phil Reeve and Clyde Evans made The Georgia Yellow Hammers into an important force, with national recognition. Andrew and Jim Baxter cut records that changed the world, with one cut making it on The American Anthology Of Folk Music, the album set that inspired Bob Dylan to become a musician, and created the American Folk Music scene of the 1960’s. The Nichols Brothers “She’s Killing Me” was picked up by Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys, with Hot Club of Cowtown taking it to new heights of swing.
For more information, The Georgia String Band Festival, on Facebook, advance tickets available at harrisartscenter.com, or at the door, or call 706-629-2599. The Harris Arts Center is located at 212 S. Wall St., in historic downtown.
This event is made possible by generous support by Gordon County CVB, Historic Downtown Calhoun, Georgia Council for the Arts and our great friends in the community.