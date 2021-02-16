A constant grin, a witty comment and a readiness to do a flip-turn into business discussion: these are the qualities that have made Billy Steele a welcome presence in Calhoun’s retail establishments for years.
This May, the man who has perhaps unwittingly become synonymous with the Calhoun Times through his longevity and dedication will celebrate 30 years in newspaper ad sales.
It’s a little difficult to get Steele to focus on himself during a discussion of his career. He keeps turning the spotlight on those he’s worked with over the years. He rattles off names like it’s a roll call, recognizing advertising representatives who have worked under him and supervisors who have taught and supported him over the years.
He’s seen countless employees come and go while working for News Publishing Company (the Calhoun Times’ former owner) and now Times-Journal Inc. He’s seen the page building process pivot from a paper-and-wax affair to layout on a computer screen. And he remembers a time when the smell of ink and the slight burning odor of a running press pervaded the old paper building on Line Street.
For years, newspapers have faced unknowns as they adjusted to changing technology and fluctuating economies. Yet Steele has shown up to the Calhoun Times to assist customers and meet ad deadlines morning after morning with his trademark punchlines and his love of the product firmly in place.
“I believe God opened this door,” he said. “He always keeps opening doors.”
Career and family
Steele, the fourth of seven children, was born and raised in Dalton. His siblings, save one sister in Gwinnett County, all still live in Whitfield County. He appreciates the bond his father, Bob, an insurance agency owner, and his mother, Sara, a homemaker, fostered. His father passed away in 2010, but his mother, at 91, is still living on her own.
“We’re very close. That’s how they raised us. We’ve been very blessed to be together,” Steele says of his siblings.
He graduated from Dalton High School and earned a degree in economics from The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. During school, he worked in grocery stores, and he had planned to go into banking, but another opportunity arose when Tammy Pippen, then the ad director at the Calhoun Times, recruited him for a sales position.
Steele learned the ropes and transferred to the Rome News-Tribune a couple of years later where he continued selling. A promotion later earned him the title of Calhoun Times ad director, and he eventually took over that role for News Publishing’s northern newspapers.
His rounds between papers meant interactions with a host of contemporaries, and his ability to maintain a sense of humor and simultaneous hustle made him part of the scenery in all newspaper departments at a time when larger staffs meant more separation between units. He’s adamant about his appreciation of both companies he’s worked for — News Publishing Company for most of his career and Times-Journal for the past six years.
He remembers a host of dedicated co-workers who he saw on his rounds: Ed Lewis, who served as Calhoun Times general manager years ago, and Mitch Talley, the paper’s longtime editor. He maintained friendships with ad representatives who worked for him in Calhoun: Marilyn Clayton, Dianne Hall and Tracy Gazaway, as well as Rome News-Tribune employees in several departments: business manager Patsy Corbin and graphic designer Lee Field, along with head pressman Rob Broadway and “a lot of other good people in between.”
Those relationships came to mean a lot.
“You work with a lot of people. They become your secondary family,” he said. “You go to weddings, birthdays and, unfortunately, funerals.”
He met his wife of 18 years, Sissy Steele, during frequent visits to the RN-T billing department to reconcile ad sizes with payments received. She frequently needed his help in the process, and as he puts it with his trademark humor, they decided to make the situation official. Billy Steele’s stepson, Matt Johnson, and Matt’s wife, Jessie, both work in education and live in Alabama. This is a family of football fans, and Billy Steele’s loyalty to Georgia Tech, his father’s alma mater, is frequently and good-naturedly tested against the other members’ devotion to the University of Georgia.
The Steeles make their home in Northwest Georgia and visit as much as they can with the Johnson’s four children. Although Billy Steele is a champion of the newspaper’s print product, he’s never been part of an actual feature, save for Georgia Press Association advertising awards announcements, of which there have been plenty over the years. It seems that this current moment in print is less about celebrating his own accomplishments and more about including those around him. He’s determined to share this closeup with his grandkids, making sure to carefully list their names and nicknames. There’s Easton, or “E.E.;” Emerson, a.k.a. “Emmie girl;” and Abram, who insists on going by “Stinker.” A fourth baby, Liam, is due this spring — nickname to be determined.
‘The backbone of a community’
And those advertising customers he’s called on for years in Gordon County? They’ve become special to him, too, as he’s helped them publicize offers and expand their reaches. He’s been working with a few local retailers for nearly his entire career.
“Calhoun has been such a big part of my life,” he said.
The sales game has been a rewarding one, but it hasn’t been without its challenges. It takes a good deal of energy, positivity and focus to hit the pavement every day and generate advertising dollars.
“You have to have a short memory, and you’ve got to be able to accept ‘No,’” Billy Steele said. “It’s very rewarding to make a sale, but you have to have people’s trust … If you tell them you’re going to do something, you’ve got to make sure you do it.”
His title has switched several times over the years, morphing with the ever-changing product. Nowadays, he’s known as a multi-media marketing consultant. The paper’s website is nearly as much a consideration as its print product, and selling packages and procedures reflect that. But for Billy Steele, at their cores, local newspapers supply the same bedrock principles for their readers that they always have.
“I think newspapers are the backbone of a community … Papers are such a fiber of our lives.” he said, pointing out the many free services they provide from birth announcements to community calendars.
Although the production process and the presentation has changed, the value of the local newspaper has remained constant, he said.
“They’re just as vital and important as they’ve always been,” he said. “You’ve got to have a good product to sell, and I think the Calhoun Times is a good product.”