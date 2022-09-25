High school agriculture students — about 180 of them from 19 Northwest Georgia schools — will converge on the Calhoun Stockyards for the second Stockyard Field Day Tuesday, Sept. 27, where they’ll learn about how the ag industry runs.

“It’s a good ag awareness activity,” Floyd County Young Farmer teacher Brandon Ray said. “It just opens up kids to really see what they’re learning in classrooms — to be able to see what goes on there rather than on TV — what they hear from different avenues that may not be 100% accurate.”

