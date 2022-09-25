High school agriculture students — about 180 of them from 19 Northwest Georgia schools — will converge on the Calhoun Stockyards for the second Stockyard Field Day Tuesday, Sept. 27, where they’ll learn about how the ag industry runs.
“It’s a good ag awareness activity,” Floyd County Young Farmer teacher Brandon Ray said. “It just opens up kids to really see what they’re learning in classrooms — to be able to see what goes on there rather than on TV — what they hear from different avenues that may not be 100% accurate.”
Young Farmers is the adult-targeted portion of the Georgia Department of Education’s agriculture education program. Although Floyd Young Farmers will host this year’s field day, its counterparts in Chattooga and Gordon counties will help with organization that day and a meal on the grounds.
The stations
The day will include rotations between various stations with area professionals to give kids a snapshot of the industry’s operations and career offerings.
“We’re not pushing any political agendas. We’re just bringing people from different aspects in the industry — experts in their fields — or hands-on people that have been doing it for generations to interface with these young folks,” Calhoun Stockyard General Manager Adam Williams explained.
Professionals in attendance will include Jason Duggin, University of Georgia Cooperative Extension beef specialist, and Stockyard employees who will discuss animal handling techniques, along with sorting and grading, Williams said. Dr. Jay Daniel, a Berry College professor of animal science, will talk about business opportunities that involve livestock. There will also be a livestock nutritionist and a cattle pot — an 18-wheeler that transports cows.
“One of the guys, when we were doing our planning session last year, said, ‘You know, if we can get one of those, most people have never been up inside of one and don’t understand, kind of, how that works.’ So we’re going to have one of those here again,” Williams said.
Kids will also get to listen to a stockyard auctioneer speak. Last year culminated with students convening in the sale ring to “sell” four goats.
“And, of course, they were just sitting there raising their hands because there was no real money associated with it,” Williams said. “So, these goats sold for, like, $5,000, but it was really fun.”
This year, Williams plans to talk about the generalities of stockyard operations, and Taylor Evans, of the Georgia Beef Board, will also make a presentation.
The inspiration
Williams said the inspiration for the event hit him after he attended the 4L Rodeo in Summerville last year and ran into a friend who allows children to pet his horse after each rodeo with the idea that he may be giving them their first — and maybe only — up-close interaction with livestock.
After the rodeo, Williams decided to find a way to involve youth in the agricultural pursuits that are so familiar to him.
“We’ll try to do this so we can have some way to try to, No. 1, give back and (also) educate people from our point of view, not the world’s point of view,” he recalled thinking.
So, far, he’s found that the stockyard experience has, indeed, been an introduction to the business for the majority of participants.
“Last year, we had 85 that were here. I was doing one of the stations, and I polled every group that came in front of me: ‘Hey, have you ever been to a stockyard? Have you ever seen anything like this?’ And I would say 90% of them were, ‘No.’ So, I think it’s a simple way that we can help to educate,” he said.
Williams’ father, Gene Williams, began the stockyard in 1995.
“His whole mindset for getting into this particular industry is to have a fair place for people to trade their animals,” Adam Williams said. “We’re livestock producers. That’s what we do, and we want to have a fair and a safe place where people can trade their animals and get a good price for them and take a good check home with them every time. At the same time, we’re trying to reach out.”
This year’s attendees will register at 8:30 a.m., and the event will run through lunch before kids complete last activities and board buses around 1:15 p.m., Ray said in anticipation of a busy day.
“Once you herd all of those kids off the bus and get them registered and get them in the right place, then it runs pretty smooth” he said. “It’s just getting it started that’ll be the fun part.”