Crowds turn out for Unity Run 2022 (copy)

With its 30th annual installment set for next week, the pre-registration window will soon close for the United Way of Gordon County Unity Run 5K.

Scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 26, starting at 6:30 p.m., this year’s race will have a special theme as usual.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In