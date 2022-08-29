29th Chamber Golf Tournament Sept. 21

The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will present its 29th Annual Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Fields Ferry Golf Club.
The event will begin with an 11 a.m. lunch and registration followed by a noon tee-time. AGC Pediatrics Big and Small, LLC will return as the signature sponsor at the gold level for the fourth consecutive year.
Proceeds accomplished from the fundraiser will be used to fund scholarships to eligible graduating seniors from Calhoun High School, Georgia-Cumberland Academy, Gordon Central High School, and Sonoraville High School and support Chamber projects.
“The Golf Tournament is the Chamber’s longest-running event, and we are very proud of its legacy,” said Kathy Johnson, President & CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “This event offers our members excellent business networking opportunities and significant promotional value while also making substantial contributions to the educations of many students, so it is a success on several levels. The Chamber is grateful to AGC Pediatrics Big and Small and all the other event sponsors who come together to support the tournament.”
As of Aug. 29, Silver Sponsors for the tournament are AdventHealth Gordon, CMC Logistics, Georgia Cumberland Conference, Sherman Hall Construction, and Momon Construction. Bronze sponsors are Hamilton Health Care Systems and Mohawk Industries. Team Sponsors include Arrow Exterminators, Builtwell Bank, CMC Logistics, Food City, Georgia Power, Metroflor, Personnel Staffing, Inc., Mitch Ralston Sheriff’s Auxiliary, Republic Services, Shaw Industries, and Starr- Mathews Agency.
Hole Sponsors are Calhoun-Gordon Council for a Literate Community, Dairy Queen, Georgia Farm Bureau, Georgia Power, Learning Labs, Inc., Lyles Wealth Management, Pak Mail Calhoun, Prater Ford, Shaw Industries, Starr-Mathews Agency, and the United Way Board of Directors. Coca Cola Bottling of Rome will be the beverage sponsor. Sweet treats will be provided by Starr-Mathews Agency. Historic Downtown Calhoun will sponsor the Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive contests.
Team registrations are coming in daily, with room for more. These additional sponsorships and registration opportunities are available online at gordoncountychamber.com/events.
The tournament is organized by the Education & Workforce Development Committee, which is led by Chair Dr. Kimberly Fraker, Gordon County Schools; and Co Vice-Chairs Johnathan Stone, HMTX Industries; and Dee Wrisley, Calhoun City Schools. The committee’s mission is to connect education and industry to promote economic growth. Its program of work includes recognition of Teachers of the Year from each school system, planning and presentation of the annual State of Industry Event, promotion of initiatives to convene business leaders and educators to promote economic growth, recognition of a Business Commitment to Education Partner of the Year, and creation of a Workforce Development Plan. The committee awards a total of four scholarships each year: one to a student from each of the four high schools in Calhoun-Gordon County.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.