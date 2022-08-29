29th Chamber Golf Tournament Sept. 21

The Chamber will present its 29th Annual Golf Tournament Sept. 21. 

 Gordon County Chamber of Commerce

The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will present its 29th Annual Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Fields Ferry Golf Club.

The event will begin with an 11 a.m. lunch and registration followed by a noon tee-time. AGC Pediatrics Big and Small, LLC will return as the signature sponsor at the gold level for the fourth consecutive year.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In