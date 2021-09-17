United Way of Gordon County’s 28th Annual Unity Run 5K is set for Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 6:30 p.m.
This year’s 5K race is in person and will be held in a more traditional format with staggered start times and adequate spacing to limit congestion at the start line due to COVID-19 concerns.
Since 1994, the Unity Run 5K has signaled the official start to the United Way of Gordon County’s annual fundraising campaign. The Unity Run 5K raises money for United Way’s 18 community partner agencies in Gordon County.
The race begins at Gordon Central High School and ends right in the middle of downtown where medals, t-shirts, prizes, water, snacks, and numerous community vendors wait to greet and cheer on the racers as they finish. And unlike most 5K races, this one is in the evening and isn’t a loop.
Park downtown and jump on one of our buses that will start taking participants to the start line at 4:30 p.m. and continue up until the start of the race. Check-in will be at the Gordon Central High School football field this year. Whether you can run for days or just like a nice, calm walk, or everything in between, this event is for you! Plus, you will be running - or walking - for a great cause.
Last year, donations made to the United Way of Gordon County allowed us to impact over 31,000 people in our community. United Way focuses on the building blocks for a good life: Education, Basic Needs, and Health. While things are slowly getting back to normal, the lingering effects of COVID-19 are still impacting local lives, and the needs in our community are greater than ever. We partner with 18 different agencies in Gordon County who, like us, are committed to creating a safer and healthier community. As you run or walk in the race, know that you are running for your friends, family, co-workers, neighbors, and community members as they are able to get help and resources thanks to your kindness and support.
The Unity Run kicks off United Way’s campaign season to raise money for 2022 to hopefully serve many more people in the community. You can participate in this campaign at your business or organization or as individual or family donors. United Way would love the opportunity to come out and speak at your business or organization more about starting a campaign and what that looks like and how it works. To do that, or to get more information, please email United Way at info@gordoncountyunitedway.org.
To register for the race, please visit gordoncountyunitedway.org/unity-run. Prices for Adults are $25, Students ages 6 to 18 are $15, and Children ages 0 to 5 are free. Race day registration is $30 for all.
Participants will be able to pick up your bib number and t-shirt early on Monday, Sept. 27th from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Calhoun Depot for those who would like, or you can also register in person then as well.