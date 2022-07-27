Are you ready to plan out your hunting season adventures? Grab a copy of the new 2022-2023 Georgia Hunting Seasons and Regulations Guide.
You can find it online, on the Go Outdoors GA app, and in print, announces the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
This guide provides important information on season dates, bag limits, hunting licenses, wildlife management areas, quota hunts, youth opportunities and so much more.
View the guide (or download) online at eregulations.com/georgia/hunting/ or on the Go Outdoors GA app. Pick up a printed copy at Wildlife Resources Division offices and license vendors throughout Georgia.
MAJOR CHANGES:
Chronic Wasting Disease Update -- There are changes to the requirements for bringing harvested deer/elk/caribou/moose from out-of-state into Georgia, including only bringing back boned-out meat or products; hides with no attached head; antlers, skulls, skull plates, teeth or jawbones with no soft tissue attached; finished taxidermy products.
Raccoon and Opossum -- On private land, no closed season and no bag limit for hunting or trapping raccoon and opossum. Hunting season on National Forest lands and on most WMAs is Aug. 15 through last day of February. No bag limit for raccoon.
Sea Ducks -- Bag limits have changed for sea ducks (scoters, eiders, long-tailed ducks).