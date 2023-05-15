Area history lovers can get their fill this weekend as one of Gordon County's longest running annual events kicks off this weekend.
Set for Saturday, May 20, though Sunday, May 21, the annual Battle of Resaca Reenactment will take place at the Chitwood Farm off Highway 41 -- with some activities Friday, May 19. According to organizers, the event is the oldest and larges reenactment in the state.
A major part of the Atlanta Campaign, the battle took place in May of 1864, and the reenactment takes place on a large portion of the original battlefield.
The event is hosted by the Georgia Division Reenactors Association, which is an all-volunteer non-profit organization.
This years reenactment will be exciting with different battles both days. The spectator line is closer to the battles allowing you a better view the battles while seeing the smoke and hearing the thunder of history unfold.
Around 1,000 reenactors from across the United States are expected to converge on Resaca to celebrate the 159th Anniversary of the first major battle of the Atlanta Campaign. See the infantry, full-scale cannons, cavalry, and civilian refugees converge in Resaca. Enjoy a fun packed day or the entire weekend with the entire family as history comes alive.
The event kicks for Friday morning with free school tours and demonstrations for educating students to the most critical times in American history. Over 500 students are registered to attend. The site is closed to the public during this time.
Each reenactor spends, at their own expense several thousand dollars on period reproduction clothing, weapons, tents, and etc. in portraying a soldier of the Blue or the Gray. They travel all over the county as well as appearing in movies, documentaries, and television. The reenactment site is one of the very few places in the nation that is held on part of an original battlefield, making the action seem very real as one hears the yells, smells the power, and feels the ground sake from the guns. Trains still roll though the site on the same track bed on which the Great Locomotive Chase between the General and Texas occurred in 1862.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Resaca Confederate Cemetery at 10:00 on Saturday morning to honor the dead who fought at the battle. With 160,000 troops were fully engaged at Resaca in 1864 this battle was the largest battle ever fought on Georgia soil in history. There were over 9,000 combined causalities in the two day battle.
The event is sponsored by the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce CVB, Town of Resaca, Gordon County Historical Society, General Stand Watie Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp, Gordon County Antique Tractor Club, and Dairy Queen of Calhoun.
Crowds can enjoy special presentations on African-Americans roll with the army in the Sutler area daily. Visit the 123rd New York Infantry Monument and read various historical markers in the area. One can also enjoy the nearby historical Confederate Cemetery, the Fort Wayne Civil War Historic Site, and the 500 acres at the pristine Resaca Battlefield Historic Site in Resaca.
The entire family is encouraged to visit all military and civilian camps and talk to the reenactors before or after the battles. Spectators are also welcome to attend the Sunday morning 1860’s church service.
Period vendors and many modern food vendors which will be serving breakfast, lunch, and supper. The Gordon County Antique Engine and Tractor Club with be providing free rides from the parking areas to the battlefield.
Costs are $5 for adults, $2 for children under 12, with free parking. Please attend and support the reenactment in the preservation efforts in Gordon County. The success of the event depends on public support while enjoying the fun and entertainment for the day or the entire weekend.
Spectators can begin entering the site at 9 a.m. on Saturday, with both civilian and military camps and sutlers open to the public. A Reenactor yard sale at the Social Fly with used period equipment, uniforms and other items will run 9 to 11 a.m. There will be a 10 a.m. public memorial service will be held at the Resaca Confederate Cemetery.
Saturday’s reenactment runs from 2 to 3:30 p.m., with the site closing to the public at 5 p.m.
Sunday, the battlefield opens again at 9 a.m., with the reenactment running from 2 to 3:30 p.m., and the battlefield closing to the public at 4 p.m. Sunday morning there will be a 10 a.m. public non-denominational church service at the Social Fly.
Commanders for this year’s reenactment are Confederate Gen. Hunter Poythress, and Union Gen. Earl Zeckman.
Lawn chairs or other portable seating is allowed, and food and drink will be available for sale on site. Pets other than service animals are not allowed. Photography and video are permitted and encouraged, but drones are prohibited.
The event is rain or shine, but is subject to weather delays. Visit georgiadivision.org online, or email battleofresaca@gmail.com for more information.
Visitors are also encouraged to check out the nearby Resaca Battlefield Historic Site, 6 Highway 136 just off I-75, as well as the Fort Wayne Historic Site near downtown Resaca at the corner of Nicklesville and Taylor Ridge roads. Also nearby the Chitwood Farm is the historic Resaca Confederate Cemetery.
For more information, visit georgiadivision.org online, as well as exploregordoncounty.com for community information.