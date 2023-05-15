Crowds converge on Resaca battlefield

Area history lovers can get their fill this weekend as one of Gordon County's longest running annual events kicks off this weekend.

Set for Saturday, May 20, though Sunday, May 21, the annual Battle of Resaca Reenactment will take place at the Chitwood Farm off Highway 41. According to organizers, the event is the oldest and larges reenactment in the state. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In