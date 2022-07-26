14th Christmas in July a huge success

Christmas in July Elves provided supplies for 103 families this year. 

103 families were helped to have a better start to school. Names were supplied to Christmas in July by both school systems and several social agencies in the area.

Safety measures due to COVID had prevented Christmas in July from having all of our usual gifts provided for our families for the last few years. We added more back this year.  All families received: children's books, dental supplies, a first aid bag, hygiene products, bedding, new towels, new underwear, new socks, new shoes, Bibles and devotional books, cleaning supplies, school supplies in a book bag, and food gift cards.

