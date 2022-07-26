14th Christmas in July a huge success

103 families were helped to have a better start to school. Names were supplied to Christmas in July by both school systems and several social agencies in the area.
Safety measures due to COVID had prevented Christmas in July from having all of our usual gifts provided for our families for the last few years. We added more back this year. All families received: children's books, dental supplies, a first aid bag, hygiene products, bedding, new towels, new underwear, new socks, new shoes, Bibles and devotional books, cleaning supplies, school supplies in a book bag, and food gift cards.
CIJ No. 14 is also sharing some gifts with VAC. VAC is preparing Christmas boxes for Senior Citizens. CIJ and Reeves Baptist is supplying 100 tubes of toothpaste and 100 toothbrushes for their senior boxes. Clothing donated from the Calhoun First Presbyterian Church’s Little Lambs Sale was also donated to the City Schools for a resource fair. Several boxes of extra school supplies were also supplied to the Gordon County Schools and the Calhoun City Schools.
Our 103 families this year included 281 children and 199 adults. There were 134 Christmas Elves (who signed in) throughout set-up week and Christmas Day, July 23. That does not include the hundreds of elves in the background at area churches, businesses or organizations. Thank you all! 29 churches from our area and beyond, plus 24 businesses and organizations supplied needs for all of our families.
The area churches who helped were: Barrett Road Church of God, Boone Ford Baptist Church, Calhoun Community Church, Calhoun First Presbyterian Church, Calhoun First UMC, Calhoun Seventh day Adventist Church, Crane Eater Community Church, Echota Baptist Women, First Corinth Christian Church, Georgia Cumberland Academy Church, Gordon County Christian Ministerial Alliance, Gordon County Schools, Linked Up Church, Meadowdale Baptist Church, Mt. Pleasant UMC, New Echota UMC, Parkway Baptist Church, Plainville Independent Methodist Church, Plainville UMC, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Reeves Baptist Church, Rock Bridge Community Church, Salem Baptist Church, St. Clements Catholic Church’s St. Vincent de Paul, St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Trinity Baptist Church, Wesley Chapel UMC, West Union Baptist Church, and World Harvest Church.
The businesses and organizations who supplied help: 2 Work Staffing, Amerigroup, Beta Tau of Delta Kappa Gamma, Calhoun Gordon County Public Library, Calhoun Gordon County Retired Educators Association, Calhoun High School, CareSource, Dollar Tree, Dr. Ku, 5 and Below, Food City, Friends of the Library, Gordon County 4-H, Kappa Kappa, Iota, Lee/Wrangler, Lockheed Retirees – Structures Engineering Group,
Lydia Circle (CFPC), Nike, Northa Georgia National Bank, Shaw (Plants D5, D4, T8, and WF), Sonoraville High School’s Technology Department, Swain Elementary School, Walmart, and Walmart Health.
Christmas in July No. 14 was awarded grant money from two groups, with Northwest Georgia Community Foundation giving $1,500, and North Georgia Electric Membership Corporation Round-Up Program giving $1,000. Many individuals also provided donations of cash/checks/or products. Without the help from all our Christmas Elves, our families would not have the beginning to their school year that they do with this help. If I forgot to thank someone; please forgive me.
Thank you all for your support. Thank you to the volunteer Christmas Elves who spend countless hours putting this together. Together, we can accomplish much more than we can alone! With God behind us, we do so much better!
This year's Executive Committee was made up of Heather Moss, Anne Barton, Judy McEntyre, Pam Treglown, Jan Drexler, Sandi Dillard, and Mary Sterling.