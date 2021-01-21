This week will be the second in a two-part series on suggested cultural practices for disease management in the home vegetable garden. Planning now can reduce your issues with diseases in the growing season and hopefully increase the quality of your harvest.
Keep in mind that growing vegetables can be a worthwhile experience by providing fresh produce to your family and friends. It can also be a healthy activity by getting you outdoors.
I will be sharing information from a revised UGA publication by Elizabeth Little, UGA home garden/small farm plant pathologist.
As part of a quick review, there are four primary organisms that can cause plant diseases. Those organisms are fungi, bacteria, nematodes and viruses. You may see or hear these organisms called plant parasites or pathogens.
Last week, we talked about the importance of proper site selection for a garden. You need a full sun site that will drain excessive moisture well. You should also incorporate crop rotation into your efforts. Crop rotation can stop reduce pathogen build-up. Don’t forget to use disease-free seed and transplants. If you save seed from your garden, consult a seed saving guide. You should also take advantage of disease-resistant varieties.
I will remind you to follow suggested planting dates. You do not want to plant many items when the soil is too cool and damp. Don’t forget that mulching not only can help conserve soil moisture and reduce weeds, but mulch can put up a barrier to keep soil from splashing on fruit or fruit from touching bare soil.
One consideration should be the use of trellising and proper spacing in the garden. This can be staking or trellising of garden items such as tomatoes, beans and even cucumbers. These particular garden favorites can have issues with foliar fungal and bacterial diseases. The staking or trellising can help with air circulation thus help keep foliage dry, which will reduce disease activity.
In addition, if you space the garden items properly, this will help with air circulation also. If the vegetable plants are too crowded in the area, they can stay wet longer, and this will increase your chance of disease problems.
Never undervalue the importance of a properly taken soil test. Now is a great time to get sampling done before planting time. Little states that adequate fertilization helps prevent vegetable diseases. Test soils three to six months before the growing season. I will add that if you contact the office, we can send you a brief UGA pamphlet on how to take samples for mixing. We even have soil probes that can be borrowed to help your collection efforts.
Weed control can be important in dealing with weeds. Weeds can be a source of disease and insects. Our information states that some weeds can be a reservoir for several insect transmitting viruses that can end up infecting homegrown vegetables. In addition, weeds can be competition for vegetable plants for nutrients and sunshine. Reducing weeds can also help air circulation and this can reduce disease issues.
Do not forget the need for sanitation in a garden in battling disease issues. Sanitation is the removal of potentially diseased plant material. This removal will reduce the disease organisms so hopefully will reduce disease outbreaks. When removing, you need to try to get the roots as well as the above ground parts of the plant. You should remove and destroy diseased plants.
Our information adds that leaf spot disease outbreaks may be reduced if early infected leaves are removed and destroyed.
Another cultural tip in disease management is proper watering of a vegetable garden. I know it is easy to irrigate with a sprinkler, but many times soaking down the entire garden including the plant foliage at the wrong time of day can be the culprit in starting some diseases.
Ideally, we want to keep plant foliage dry. You can’t control rainfall or dew, but you can control how you irrigate. To help encourage a healthy root system, water deeply (1-inch or equivalent) and only when needed (no more than once per week, if possible) based on natural rainfall per our literature. Naturally, more water will be needed in hot and dry weather. Keep in mind that soils that stay constantly wet can lead to diseases such as seed decay, damping-off plus root and crown rot.
Drip irrigation by use of soaker hoses is a very efficient way to irrigate. You can hand water a small garden if you water at the base of the plant and keep the foliage dry. If you must use a sprinkler, do so early in the morning so the sunshine can dry plant foliage quicker.