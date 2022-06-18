The newest federal holiday, Juneteenth, is coming this Sunday. But what is Juneteenth?
Juneteenth is a portmanteau of two words — June and nineteenth. It refers to June 19, 1865, over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation and the day that troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to free those who were still enslaved there. Some enslaved people didn’t even know that the Emancipation Proclamation had happened.
And so it became a celebration of Black freedom, coined Jubilee Day or Emancipation Day. The holiday saw a decline in the Jim Crow era, and its popularity fluctuated throughout the years.
Texas was actually the first state to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday, dedicating June 19 as a holiday back in 1979. Around that time, the upswing in popularity began again. Now, as of June 2021, it’s a federal holiday.
“Juneteenth is a day of profound weight and power. A day in which we remember the moral stain and terrible toll of slavery on our country — what I’ve long called America’s original sin. A long legacy of systemic racism, inequality, and inhumanity,” said President Joe Biden in his proclamation creating the holiday. “But it is a day that also reminds us of our incredible capacity to heal, hope, and emerge from our darkest moments with purpose and resolve.”
Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that Calhoun is getting a Juneteenth celebration this year — but Walter Harris of the Martin Luther King Jr. Planning Committee says that he wants to make sure that Calhoun celebrates Juneteenth in 2023.
“I think it’s really wonderful that they honored that day and now it’s going to be a national holiday,” he said. “For people of color, that’s freedom.”
Even without a celebration at home, there are plenty of celebrations out there for Juneteenth. Close to home, Rome is hosting a celebration Saturday.
Rome will hold its Juneteenth parade on Saturday at 11 a.m., with participants lining up on Broad Street at Truist Bank. There will be a field party afterwards with food, music, and vendors on Spider Webb Drive, next to Main Elementary. Harris will be emceeing for that event.
“I’m just so honored that they called me from Rome,” Harris said.
For those interested in traveling a little further, Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta will host a Juneteenth celebration all weekend, including a parade which kicks off at noon on Saturday. There will also be other celebrations throughout the Atlanta metro area.
Harris sees the events as opportunities for unity. He called Juneteenth itself a “day of unity.”
“Black, brown, white, Asian, Hispanics — they come together and just celebrate, just have a fellowship,” he said.
He’s also excited to host something at home next year. Even after all his traveling in ministry, Harris finds himself happiest here in Calhoun.
“It’s always good to come back home,” said Harris.
To reach Harris about any future events in the community, call 706-263-4584.