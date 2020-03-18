The Gordon County Sheriff's Office has announced extra precautions at the jail in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sheriff Mitch Ralston posted the following announcement on the sheriff's office website:
“As our country, and much of the rest of the world is in the grip of the COVID-19/Coronavirus pandemic, I want to inform the public of measures we have taken, and are continuing to undertake, to protect the public, our staff, and the inmate population over whom we have responsibility. On Friday (March 13) I initiated measures whereby both the Jail lobby and the (Sheriff’s Office) business lobby will be closed to the public. Persons may still come to the jail to post bond for a anyone in custody, but should call the jail and advise the staff when they plan to arrive. All jail visitation has been suspended. All inmate work details (such as trash pickup) has been suspended. All detainees will be medically screened (in the jail ‘sallyport’) before being admitted to the jail. Jail staff are screened before beginning each shift.
I have undertaken these measures to protect not only the public, my staff, but particularly the inmate population which is, by nature especially vulnerable to the spread of disease.
I have initiated additional measures today regarding the spread of the virus, which include: New policies are in place between the Jail and the Magistrate Court regarding bond hearings to streamline the procedure and minimize inmate movement and contact between all parties. Mail/package delivery to the jail (with the exception of privileged legal communications and court documents) has been suspended. Internal sanitation/disinfectant procedures have been doubled. Requisition/acquisition of personal protective equipment for staff is underway. Our vendors which provide inmate telephone / email services to the jail have agreed to my request to provide enhanced (free) services to facilitate communications between inmates and the outside world. The service of warrants, writs, subpoenas, summonses, and civil actions is being prioritized. The response to non-emergency/non-life threatening calls is being modified and prioritized, and citizens are urged to use telephone and online resources for non-emergency matters. Deputies are being redeployed from other duties to patrol services on an as-needed basis. Sworn officers and other staff have been instructed regarding CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus, particularly “social distancing” when interacting with others. And any staff member symptomatic of viral infection will be immediately placed on sick leave. All of these directives are in place for your protection, as well as ours.
This is a time of trial for the world, our country, our state, and our community. There is an urgency for us to act, as individuals and together as a community, to do everything in our power to slow the spread of COVID-19/Coronavirus. I urge everyone, in the strongest possible terms, to follow the recommendations of the CDC and other medical professionals concerning hygiene, and “social distancing”. The danger is real, no one is immune, and the time for us to act is now. Lastly, we are a people of faith, and I ask you once again to join me in humble prayer for those affected by the virus, those working to defeat it, those protecting our communities, and everyone else at risk, wherever they may be. God bless.”