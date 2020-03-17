The Gordon County GOP announced Monday that it will be restructure its precinct caucus and county convention due to the ongoing coronavirus situation.
The political group has planned to meeting on Saturday, March 21, at 9 a.m. to elect delegates and alternative delegates to the Gordon County Republican Party Convention. The County Convention was to convene at 10 a.m. for the purpose of electing delegates and alternates to the Congressional District Convention and the State Convention for the purpose of selection representative delegates to the Republican National Convention.
Kathleen Thorman, chair of the local party, said people interested in serving as delegates to one or all of the upcoming conventions should reach out by email instead.
“The main purpose of the convention is to elect delegate and alternates to district and state conventions. We are attempting to have the smallest convention possible but still conduct the election of delegates and alternates to the district and state,” Thorman said via email.
Those who would like to be considered as a delegate should email the following information to charity.tidwell@att.net or kwthorman@gmail.com:
♦ Name
♦ Address
♦ Phone number
♦ Birthday
♦ Which convention(s) you would like to be a delegate to.
The district convention will be April 18 in Dalton. The state convention will take place May 29-30 in Atlanta.