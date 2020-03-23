Gordon County Emergency Management Director Courtney Taylor said Monday evening that Gordon County and much of Northwest Georgia is likely to see two rounds of showers and scattered thunderstorms Tuesday.
Taylor shared the following message:
Two waves of showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected tomorrow, the first in the late morning/early afternoon and the second tomorrow evening into the overnight. Thunderstorms will have the potential to be strong to severe with isolated damaging wind gusts, small hail, a brief tornado or two with localized flooding possible.
Main takeaways:
- Portions of far Northwest Georgia are under a Slight Risk (2 on a scale from 0-5) for Severe Thunderstorms on Tuesday while the rest of North Georgia is under a Marginal Risk (1 on a scale from 0-5).
- A large portion of North Georgia is under a Slight Risk for Excessive Rainfall. No Flash Flood Watch is planned at this time but could be possible with future updates.
- Two waves of showers and scattered thunderstorms: First wave is expected around 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (more likely for weak, rotating storms); Second wave is expected around 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. (more likely to give stronger widespread winds)
- Mainly moderate to heavy showers expected with isolated to scattered thunderstorms. Some strong to severe storms expected first in the afternoon with weak supercells possible. Later in the evening, a line of storms with some potential bowing segments which may bring stronger winds across N GA in the evening.
Main threats:
- Damaging wind gusts - up to 60 mph within stronger thunderstorms and bowing lines of storms.
- A brief tornado or two - most likely in the afternoon but also possible along bowing line segments in the evening.
- Isolated localized flooding - 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain is expected for North Georgia with saturated grounds from previous rainfall, which could lead to increased runoff and localized flooding in common flooding areas.
- Hail - Hail will be possible with stronger thunderstorms. Mostly pea to a half-inch, if any, will be possible, but 1" (severe, quarter-sized) hail cannot be ruled out.