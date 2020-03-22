Gordon County Emergency Management Director Courtney Taylor said Sunday that Gordon County and much of Northwest Georgia is likely to see two rounds of severe thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday.
Taylor shared the following message:
Two rounds of thunderstorms are expected to impact north and central Georgia on Monday and Tuesday. Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms will push into north Georgia Monday morning. Then, as this activity pushes southward, a few thunderstorms could become strong to severe in central Georgia Monday afternoon. An approaching cold front will bring the second round of showers and scattered thunderstorms to north Georgia Tuesday afternoon and night.
A few thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and night may be strong to severe, as well. As a result, there is a Marginal Risk for severe weather across west-central Georgia on Monday and another Marginal Risk for severe weather on across far north Georgia on Tuesday (See graphics below).
Timing and Location:
Round 1: Thunderstorms are expected to develop across west-central Georgia, south of the I-20 corridor, late Monday afternoon and diminish during the overnight hours.
Round 2: Showers and thunderstorms ahead of the cold front will enter northwest Georgia Tuesday afternoonand spread across the far northern tier Tuesday night.
Primary Threat(s):
- Hail up to 1 inch in diameter
- Strong to damaging wind gusts (40-60 MPH), with isolated higher gusts possible
- A brief tornado cannot be ruled out on Tuesday
- Locally heavy rainfall and cloud to ground lightning are possible with any strong storms that occur