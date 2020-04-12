According to the National Weather Service, there is a high potential for a severe thunderstorm outbreak likely to occur over North and Central Georgia Sunday going into Monday.
Gordon County Emergency Management Agency Director Courtney Taylor said this could be a multiple round event with breaks in between.
Gordon County is currently listed as a Level 3 Enhanced Risk on a scale of 1-5.
"We have the potential to be placed into a Level 4 which would be the first time for our area since April 2017," said Taylor.
The Level 4 Risk area had moved into Georgia and closer to Gordon County as of Sunday morning.
The main impacts from this outbreak could be strong, long track tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.
"We are currently predicted as having a 10% chance of a significant tornado occurring in our area," said Taylor. "This appears to be potentially a very dangerous situation tomorrow and into Monday morning. Please monitor the weather as you go throughout the day and make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings (HyperReach, NOAA weather radio, weather apps, TV station apps, etc...) since it could be occurring in the overnight hours."
Calhoun and Gordon County officials will continue to monitor the situation and pass along information as it changes and becomes available. Prepare now by reviewing your plans for severe weather.