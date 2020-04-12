Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain for the afternoon. High 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.