Gordon County could be due for a severe thunderstorm outbreak on Sunday afternoon into the evening, according to Courtney Taylor, director of the Gordon County Emergency Management Agency.
Taylor said the National Weather Service reported during a weather briefing Friday afternoon that the storms will likely be followed by a broken line of strong to severe storms late Sunday night into Monday morning.
"According to the National Weather Service, Gordon County and Northwest Georgia will be in a Level 3 risk threat on a scale of 1-5. This places us at a 30% risk of severe weather to occur. Threats we are facing are winds greater than 70 miles per hour, large hail, heavy rain up to three inches and strong, long track tornadoes," Taylor said via email.
Calhoun and Gordon County public safety and public works will continue to monitor the situation and pass along updates as those become available. Taylor said residents should take time to review their emergency plans in case you and your family are affected by severe weather.