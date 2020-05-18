Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. High 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.