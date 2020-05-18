Gordon County is currently under a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms heading into Monday afternoon and evening, according to Gordon County Emergency Management Agency Director Courtney Taylor.
"This afternoon and into the evening we have a chance for some severe thunderstorms here in our area. Gordon County is under a marginal risk, which is a 1 on a scale of 0-5," Taylor said in an email announcement Monday morning.
The storms could occur beginning as early as 3 p.m. and going into the early morning hours of Tuesday, though isolated storms will be possible before then. The primary threat associated with these storms will be the possibility of damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. Small hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain will also be possible.
"Please stay weather aware as you start your work week. Stay safe. Stay ready. Stay prepared," said Taylor.