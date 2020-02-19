A flash flood watch for the Calhoun and Gordon County areas that had been in effect was canceled Wednesday after rainfall totals came up shorter than what was expected, but local streams and rivers remained at flood stage, said Gordon County Emergency Management Director Courtney Taylor.
An additional round of rainfall is predicted for Wednesday night into Thursday, but Taylor said the new rain should not cause flash flooding issues for the area because the total should be less than half an inch.
He did warn that freezing temperatures late Thursday night and early Friday morning could pose a risk.
"One of the main concerns currently for Gordon County is that temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing Thursday night into Friday morning so any precipitation that does fall and does not have time to dry could lead to some patchy black ice on roadways," Taylor said.
On Thursday, there remains the potential for light snow accumulations in portions of North Georgia, primarily predicted for higher elevations in the North Georgia mountains, with totals expected to be less than two inches. Gordon County is not expected to see snow.
Taylor said local public work departments will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as those become available.