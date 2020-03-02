Localized and flash flooding are again a possibility for much of North Georgia, including Calhoun and Gordon County, warned Emergency Management Agency Director Courtney Taylor on Monday morning.
According to the National Weather Service, confidence continues to increase that portions of North and Central Georgia will see several rounds of heavy rain this week. Though the exact timing of when the heaviest rain will occur is still uncertain, it does appear the majority of the rain will occur between Monday afternoon and Thursday. Gordon County could expect to see between 3-4 inches during this time frame, Taylor said.
"There will be some breaks in the heaviest rainfall during this three-day period, however, the potential for a prolonged/multi-day rain event will increase the risk of flooding along with localized flash flooding," he said. "Despite several days of dry conditions, grounds remain saturated in spots and some rivers/streams remain in flood, mainly across parts of Southeast Georgia."
Additional updates will be provided when they become available.