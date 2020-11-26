Capture the holiday spirit by creating your very own 18-inch evergreen Christmas wreath. The Gordon County Young Farmers (GCYF) and Calhoun Future Farmers of America (FFA) are offering a class teaching the community how to make these wreaths using pine, ribbon and pinecones on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at Calhoun Middle School, located at 399 S. River Street.
The cost of the class is $30, which includes a boxed meal, supplies, instruction and a newly-designed wreath to take home at the end of the day.
To register, contact Gordon County Young Farmers Advisor Annemarie Carr at acarr@gcbe.org or call 770-519-3619. Participation in the class is limited to 35 guests, all of whom will be asked to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines and to wear masks.
In other news, the Young Farmers are set to host the upcoming GCYF Classic at Murray County High School, located at 1001 Green Rd. in Chatsworth, on Saturday, Jan. 9.
Exhibitor’s parents or legal guardians must be a paid 2020 member of the Gordon County Young Farmers by Friday, Jan. 1 in order to participate in the show. Those in counties bordering Gordon that have a Young Farmer chapter are eligible to join if they are members of the Gordon County show team. Dues must be paid to their own county chapter before they are eligible to join GCYF.
This year’s classic will include a steer and heifer show, hog show, and ewe and doe show. There will also be a Pee Wee showmanship at no cost for hogs, goats and sheeps, with a signed waiver.
Entry fees will be $20 per animal. Showmanship entry fees will be $10 per animal. Any late entries will be an additional $50 per entry. All entries must be postmarked no later than Wednesday, Dec. 16.
A full schedule of events for the classic and entry forms for each category can be found online on the GCYF Classic Livestock Show event Facebook page.