The Gordon County Young Farmers is set to host a Cow Patty Bingo Benefit for Connor Luke, a Sonoraville Elementary School student diagnosed with Neuroblastoma and End Stage Renal Disease earlier this year, on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 4 p.m. at Sonoraville High School.
“We decided to do the fundraiser because his parents, Chad and Brandi Hayes, are educators and have been very active with Sonoraville and the community, and I thought it was only fair that we show them that same support,” said GCYF advisor Annemarie Carr. “As a parent, I was touched by what they’re going through.”
Tickets for the benefit are $50 and can be purchased from GCYF members. Twenty percent of all ticket sales, or up to $5,000 if all tickets are sold, will be awarded to the player who wins the bingo game. All other proceeds will go directly to the Luke family.
For those unfamiliar with Cow Patty Bingo, the rules are simple. A cow will be led onto a grid area and allowed to roam free until a cow patty lands inside a grid or until 5:30 p.m., whichever occurs first. The holder associated with the lucky grid will be declared the winner. Carr said if the patty lands in a square determined as “unsold,” all winning proceeds will be given to the Luke family.
“Young Farmers isn’t going to keep any of the money raised,” Carr said. “If the patty lands on a plot that isn’t associated with a ticket, they get 100 percent of the money.”
Businesses willing to offer their location as a pick-up site for tickets should contact Carr at 770-519-3619, as should anyone outside of the Young Farmers who would like to help sell tickets.
Players and ticket holders do not need to be present on the day of the event to win. It will be recorded by the Sonoraville High School media department and aired on Facebook. No more than 50 spectators may attend the live event due to health regulations.
“We are currently in the hospital for Connor’s stem cell transplant, which puts us even closer to beating Neuroblastoma. We will be here for 30 days, but we come to God today and every day with a thankful heart,” said Brandi Hayes. “God reminds us daily that we are not going into this battle alone. He sends many to stand in the gap for us. Our struggle is your struggle, and we cannot thank you enough. This is what believers do for one another.”
For more information about the benefit, visit the Gordon County Young Farmers Facebook page.