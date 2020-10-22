On Tuesday, the Gordon County Young Farmers hosted a Cow Patty Bingo Benefit for Connor Luke Hayes, a Sonoraville Elementary School student diagnosed with Neuroblastoma and End Stage Renal Disease earlier this year. GCYF advisor Annemarie Carr said the group hoped the proceeds for the event would make life a little easier for the Hayes family as they navigate Connor's illness.
"We decided to do the fundraiser because his parents, Chad and Brandi Hayes, are educators and have been very active with Sonoraville and the community, and I thought it was only fair that we show them that same support," Carr said. "As a parent, I was touched by what they're going through."
Tickets to be assigned a plot and participate in the bingo competition were $50. Twenty percent of all ticket sales, or up to $5,000, were originally going to be awarded to the player who won the game. Since the cow patty landed in an unsold plot belonging to the Young Farmers, all proceeds were donated directly to the Hayes family.
"God reminds us daily that we are not going into this battle alone. He sends many to stand in the gap for us," said Brandi Hayes. "Our struggle is your struggle and we cannot thank you enough. This is what believers do for one another."
In other news, the Gordon County Young Farmers must submit applications for the Terrell Weeks Memorial Scholarship by no later than Monday, Nov. 2. to be considered.
The scholarship is awarded to a senior student affiliated with a chartered young farmer chapter who demonstrates academic excellence and outstanding achievement. The recipient must enter post-secondary education during the fall semester following high school graduation.
The award amount will be awarded to the winner after they begin their studies and may be applied toward tuition at any post-secondary institution, room and board, books and supplies or other education-related expenses.
A letter of recommendation from the Gordon County Young Farmers chapter advisor is required as part of the application. Carr said those in need of a letter of recommendation should contact her at 770-519-3619 as soon as possible.