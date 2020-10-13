Shea Hicks, chair of the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office, said 652 voters showed up to vote in person on Monday, the first day of early voting in Georgia.
"Today was a very busy day. We had 652 Voters to cast their ballot early, which is a record for the 1st day of early voting," Hicks said.
She previously said 37,207 voters are registered to vote in the county for this year’s presidential election, as compared to 24,934 voters in 2016.
Early voting began Monday and will continue through Oct. 30. The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. for early voting. There will be one Saturday available for early voting on Oct. 24 at the Election’s Office, located at 101 S. Piedmont St., from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Hicks said social distancing will be enforced in the office leading up to and at the polls on Election Day.
Of those registered in Gordon County, more than 4,800 voters have already requested absentee ballots.
Hicks said this is not surprising. The state has seen a huge increase in the number of absentee ballots requests as compared to previous years because of health concerns caused by COVID-19. In Gordon County, the number of absentee ballots provided so far is more than three times what it has been in previous years.
“It’s a huge increase. Normally we might have 800 absentee requests but we’ve had over 4,800 requests for the general election this year,” Hicks said. “This is also the most registered voters we’ve ever seen in Gordon County. We had over 300 people register to vote on Oct. 5, which was the very last day.”
Anyone else hoping to request an absentee ballot must do so by Oct. 30. All absentee ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, to be counted.
There are three ways to return absentee ballots: by mail after applying sufficient postage (recommended to allow five days for mailing to ensure the ballot is received by the county elections office on time), in person at the county elections office or at a secure drop box that the elections office has set up. In Gordon County, the secure drop box is located at the Elections Office at the Gordon County Annex building at 101 S. Piedmont St. The drop box is to the left of the front door of the building.
Absentee ballots can be returned by the voter, their mother, father, grandparent, uncle, aunt, brother, sister, spouse, son daughter, niece, nephew, grandchild, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law or sister-in-law; an individual residing in the same household as the voter; or the caretaker of a voter with disabilities. It is against the law in Georgia for anyone not identified above to collect your ballot.
For those hoping to vote in person, precincts will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. Find your voting precinct by visiting www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.