Well more than 700 registered voters in Gordon County have been casting their ballots early during each of the early voting days thus far, a pace that will likely smash the previous record of early votes cast locally.
Early voting began just over a week ago, on Monday, Oct. 14, and by Tuesday at noon, just six and a half days into the process, exactly 4,711 ballots had been cast in person. The previous record for early voting is just over 9,000 ballots, said Shea Hicks, chair of the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office.
Early voting continues through Friday, Oct. 30, and the elections office will be open this weekend for the only Saturday voting during that period. At the current pace of voting, more than 11,000 in-person ballots will be cast in Gordon before early voting ends.
Additionally, Hicks said her office by noon Tuesday had already received 2,740 of the more than 4,800 absentee ballots requested in the county.
What’s more, interest in the Nov. 3 election has driven up registration numbers like never before. Hicks previously said 37,207 voters are registered to vote in the county for this year’s presidential election, as compared to 24,934 voters in 2016.
“This year has been different,” said Hicks. “It’s a presidential year, so any time there is a presidential election more people get interested and want to take the opportunity to make their voice heard.”
Early ballots can be cast at the elections office, 101 S. Piedmont St., from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be one Saturday available for early voting, on Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
“Hopefully there won’t be too long of lines,” Hick said of Saturday. “But we are expecting to be busy.”
Except for the first day of early voting, when statewide systems were slowed by record turnout across Georgia, wait time has been minimal at the local elections office.
Hicks said social distancing will be enforced in the office leading up to and at the polls on Election Day, and each voting booth is being cleaned after each use. The office had to receive a deep disinfection after an employee there was diagnosed with COVID-19 last Tuesday. Hicks said the employee is at home and doing well.
Anyone hoping to request an absentee ballot must do so by Oct. 30. All absentee ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, to be counted.
There are three ways to return absentee ballots: by mail after applying sufficient postage (recommended to allow five days for mailing to ensure the ballot is received by the county elections office on time), in person at the county elections office or at a secure drop box that the elections office has set up. In Gordon County, the secure drop box is located at the Elections Office at the Gordon County Annex building at 101 S. Piedmont St. The drop box is to the left of the front door of the building.
Hicks said local absentee ballots have bee coming in through the mail and at the drop box.
Absentee ballots can be returned by the voter, their mother, father, grandparent, uncle, aunt, brother, sister, spouse, son daughter, niece, nephew, grandchild, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law or sister-in-law; an individual residing in the same household as the voter; or the caretaker of a voter with disabilities. It is against the law in Georgia for anyone not identified above to collect your ballot.
For those hoping to vote in person, precincts will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. Find your voting precinct by visiting www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.