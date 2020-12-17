Shea Hicks, chair of the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office, said more than 2,000 voters showed up to vote in person during the first five days of early voting for Georgia's Jan. 5 runoff election.
"We've had 2,324 people vote so far," Hicks said on Thursday. "In runoff elections we normally don't have anywhere near this many people vote. We're seeing almost as many early voting so far in this election as we did during the presidential."
The 2020 presidential election was a historic one for early voting in the county, setting a new record of more than 10,800 ballots cast ahead of Election Day. It also set record highs for voter registration and the number of requested absentee ballots, with more than 4,800 requests made for the general election.
That trend appears to be continuing. Hicks said the number of absentee ballot requests is also up this election as compared to previous runoffs.
The Gordon County elections office, located inside the Gordon County Annex at 101 S. Piedmont St., will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. for early voting. The last day to cast an early ballot is Thursday, Dec. 31.
Face masks are optional but encouraged for those voting in person. Social distancing will be enforced, and hand sanitizer will be available on site. The office will be closed on Christmas Day.
Voters requesting an absentee ballot for the runoff should do so before Jan. 1. An absentee ballot application can be submitted online at www.ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov, by fax or in-person at the county elections office. All ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Jan. 5 to be counted.
All voting precincts will be open on Election Day.