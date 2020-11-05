Georgia voters may have pushed the presidential race to a virtual tie as officials were still counting the final votes Thursday, but Gordon County went to Donald Trump by a wide margin, with 19,385 votes for the Republican incumbent, 4,382 for Democrat Joe Biden and 244 votes cast for Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen.
In total, 24,100 votes were cast in Gordon County, which represents a 68.74% turnout rate. Of those, 24,011 voters cast ballots in the presidential race for one of the three candidates, while another 54 votes classified as unresolved write-ins. The local preference for the GOP held firm all the way down the ballot.
In the United State Senate race featuring Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue, Democrat Jon Ossoff and Libertarian Shane Hazel, Perdue carried Gordon with 18,996 votes to Ossoff's 4,180 and Hazel's 571.
In the other U.S. Senate race, Republican incumbent and Gov. Brian Kemp appointee Sen. Kelly Loeffler secured the most votes with 9,534, followed by Republican challenger U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, who got 7,583. Democratic front runner the Rev. Raphael Warnock finished third with 2,619. That race is headed for a runoff between Loeffler and Warnock.
The local trend held true for the two public service commission races as well, with Republican incumbent Jason Shaw getting 18,568 of the 23,189 votes cast in the District 1 race, and Republican incumbent Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr. getting 18,239 of the 22,900 votes in the District 4 competition.
Republican Marjorie Taylor Green secured 18,591 of the 22,952 local votes in the U.S. House District 14 race. Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal, who had dropped out of the race for family reasons, netted 4,361 votes.
Republican State Sen. Chuck Hufstetler won reelection in District 52 and performed well in Gordon County, taking 10,775 votes compared to Democratic challenger Charles DeYoung's 2,883 votes.
State House Rep. Rick Jasperse, the Republican incumbent, netted 3,282 of the 3,767 Gordon County votes cast in the District 11 race. Kayla Hollifield managed only 485 votes locally.
None of the other races on the Gordon County ballot were contested.